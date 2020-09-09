Advertisement

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A turbulent 2020 in the United States is now responsible for a growing number of adults reporting rising numbers of mental health-related issues, including anxiety and depression. According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the number of adults attributing growing stress and anxiety to the coronavirus pandemic went from 32% in March to 53% in August. The Center for Disease Control showed a rise in anxiety and depression symptoms in adults at 40% over the summer, up from 11% last summer. The CDC also reported that 25% of young adults ages 18 to 24 experienced suicidal symptoms in August.

The growing numbers are concerning, but there are lots of ways to improve mental health, and it starts with healthy habits right at home. Local therapist and founder of the group Kimberly Keiser and Associates, Kimberly Keiser, suggests beginning with combating depression and anxiety with exercise and healthy socialization with friends. Symptoms of depression, including eating and sleeping too much or too little, so Keiser suggests a balanced diet and regular sleep schedule, are also small ways to improve mental health.

For those struggling with depression, these habits should be paired with visits to a therapist because a specialist has the proper knowledge and tools to treat anxiety and depression brought on by a pandemic.

“Depression brought on by something like the pandemic is more of an existential crisis, which is basically, what the heck is going on in life? What the heck is going on in the world? It’s not just something like your marriage is falling apart, which is not a small thing, but it’s not just things happening in your life, it’s what is going on in the world around you, it’s a different level of destabilization,” said Keiser. “It’s a different level of anxiety and angst about what it means to live in the world we live in, and coping with that requires a whole different set of tools.”

And thanks to the broader use of telehealth during the pandemic, therapists now offer help digitally, over the video or phone calls, which keep both the patient and specialist socially distant, while also making therapy sessions more accessible and easy to fit into a busy schedule.

Keiser added that, “the time to enter into professional care is when you are at the end of your rope, and the things you are trying at home aren’t working.”

