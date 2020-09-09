Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.

The new cases bring the state’s total known cases to 15,571. Active cases fell by 245 to 2,434 due to over 400 additional recoveries.

The number of active cases rose sharply beginning in mid-August, but have declined by over 500 since Sunday.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s total remained at 173.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 76.

The state processed tests for 1,203 new individuals Wednesday.

