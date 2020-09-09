Advertisement

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Texas-based American Airlines joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Texas-based American Airlines joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.(Source: American Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says employees can wear pins supporting Black Lives Matter.

The airline is calling it a matter of equality, not politics.

With the decision, Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

Starbucks let employees wear Black Lives Matter shirts after initially reportedly banning them.

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after a report that it approve Black Lives Matter clothing but not pro-police Blue Lives Matter or Trump’s campaign slogan.

The tire company CEO later clarified that clothing supporting law enforcement is allowed, but not attire supporting political candidates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Democratic party calls for oversight on CARES Act funds

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Democratic party is speaking out over Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds, saying the party is ‘horrified’ over what it calls lack of transparency behind the spending of those funds.

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

How to make a debt-free switch to cashless payments

Updated: 54 minutes ago
More Americans are shifting to digital payments amid the pandemic.

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after volunteer's illness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.

National

Attorney General Daniel Cameron presenting Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

National

US Marshals join search for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma man accused of recording the sexual assault a 6-month-old child and distributing it on social media.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the southern half of the state and shutter campgrounds statewide.