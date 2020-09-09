Advertisement

Avera’s annual event for Children’s Hospital goes virtual for one week

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers decided to hold the annual Big Grape virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. The new initiative is called “The Big Grape, Reimagined: A Fund Drive for the Avera Children’s Hospital.” They thought because of COVID-19 and how it will continue to affect the community, it would be best to forgo a physical event for the safety of people attending.

They know families still need support though, so that’s why organizers came up with the idea to hold a weeklong virtual event. The funds raised will go towards areas like the Child Life Program.

People can make a donation online or they can also bid on any of the silent auction items. Both of those can be reached online here. Some of the silent auction items include a Yeti cooler, a virtual cooking class, a football signed by C.J. Ham, and a personal yoga class for 9 people. The virtual fund drive will go from September 7th through the 11th.

