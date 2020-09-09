Brookings City Council passes mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The City of Brookings is among the first in the state to require people wear masks or face coverings.

The decision was made by city councilors after over three hours of public input. Dozens of people from the Brookings community including residents, business owners, SDSU students and teachers addressed the council on the issue. In the end, all but two city councilors voted the mandate in.

The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.

The council also passed a resolution outlining certain exemptions to the mandate. Some of those include kids who are 5 or younger, people attending church and anyone with a medical or mental health condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

