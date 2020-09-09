Advertisement

Brookings City Council passes mask mandate

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The City of Brookings is among the first in the state to require people wear masks or face coverings.

The decision was made by city councilors after over three hours of public input. Dozens of people from the Brookings community including residents, business owners, SDSU students and teachers addressed the council on the issue. In the end, all but two city councilors voted the mandate in.

The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.

The council also passed a resolution outlining certain exemptions to the mandate. Some of those include kids who are 5 or younger, people attending church and anyone with a medical or mental health condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search For A.J. Lufkins Continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carleen Wild
The search continues for a Sisseton man who went missing more than 10 years ago.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Big Grape event goes virtual, honors sisters this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera is hosting the fund drive online this year, including a silent auction. The final day is Friday, September 11th. Visit Avera.org to donate or place a bid for The Big Grape, Reimagined: Fund drive for the Avera Children’s Hospital.

News

Judge: Minnesota winemakers can now use more out-of-state fruit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
About a week ago, a federal judge deemed a Minnesota law to be unconstitutional, thus giving wineries across the state free range to make wine with as much out-of-state fruit as they wanted.

News

Cold snap could bring frost damage to plants

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Tonight's cold temperatures across Northeastern South Dakota could bring frost damage to plants.

Latest News

News

2 arrested for child abuse, DUI charges after police chase in Sioux Falls

Updated: 8 hours ago
Two people are facing several charges after authorities say they led police on a chase with a child in the backseat.

News

Amid virus surge, Noem pushes tourism with CARES Act funds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.

News

USD to continue with Dakota Days, but without parade or football game

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of South Dakota plans to continue to observe its annual Dakota Days celebration, but it will look much different due to the pandemic.

News

Study links Sturgis Rally to 250,000 coronavirus cases; Noem calls report ‘fiction’

Updated: 11 hours ago
A new study says the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a “superspreading” event responsible for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases, though South Dakota health officials are questioning the study’s findings.

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations dropped in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report.

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The controversial mask mandate is up for city council vote Tuesday following a highly attended first reading on September 2nd.