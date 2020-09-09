Advertisement

City of Sioux Falls reaches agreements with fire and police unions

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, Sioux Falls city councilors unanimously approved three-year contract agreements with two labor unions that represent the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #1, and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 814 represent 435 city employees.

Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office led negotiations for the city during the meetings with the FOP and IAFF. The agreement with the FOP includes a 4% wage increase for employees in 2021 and 2022 and a 2.5% increase in 2023. An additional day of personal leave was added for new hires in hopes to help with recruitment. A referral program was also created to help with that. There will be incentive pay for the successful hiring of referred candidates.

In the agreement with the IAFF, there is a 1.5% increase in wages for 2021 with the opportunity for the city and union to negotiate pay in 2022 and 2023. There were also additional increases in training pay, paramedic pay and standby pay on premium holidays.

“We realize the key to any successful negotiation is a foundation of trust and understanding. While we have reached consensus and achieved unity tonight through the approval of these contracts, we remain committed to further strengthening our office’s relationship with each union,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken said these wage increases are needed because of the competitive job market in the city. He also cited the fact that the Sioux Falls Police Department is anticipating up to 19 retirements over the next few years and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is expecting up to 27 retirements.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Minnesota health care provider suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota health care provider has suspended its successful recruitment of participants in a coronavirus vaccine trial while its maker investigates whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.

News

Father fatally attacked with hammer, 2 others injured

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man is accused of using a hammer to kill a father who was asleep with his young children and seriously injure two others in a Rapid City home.

News

Avera’s annual event for Children’s Hospital goes virtual for one week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Organizers turned The Big Grape into a weeklong, virtual event that will support the Avera Children's Hospital.

News

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

News

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

News

Brookings City Council passes mask mandate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.