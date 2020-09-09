City of Sioux Falls reaches agreements with fire and police unions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, Sioux Falls city councilors unanimously approved three-year contract agreements with two labor unions that represent the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #1, and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 814 represent 435 city employees.

Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office led negotiations for the city during the meetings with the FOP and IAFF. The agreement with the FOP includes a 4% wage increase for employees in 2021 and 2022 and a 2.5% increase in 2023. An additional day of personal leave was added for new hires in hopes to help with recruitment. A referral program was also created to help with that. There will be incentive pay for the successful hiring of referred candidates.

In the agreement with the IAFF, there is a 1.5% increase in wages for 2021 with the opportunity for the city and union to negotiate pay in 2022 and 2023. There were also additional increases in training pay, paramedic pay and standby pay on premium holidays.

“We realize the key to any successful negotiation is a foundation of trust and understanding. While we have reached consensus and achieved unity tonight through the approval of these contracts, we remain committed to further strengthening our office’s relationship with each union,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken said these wage increases are needed because of the competitive job market in the city. He also cited the fact that the Sioux Falls Police Department is anticipating up to 19 retirements over the next few years and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is expecting up to 27 retirements.

