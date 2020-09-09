Cooler with Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Expect cloud cover to stick around along with more rain along and south of I-90. Further north and west, we’ll get some clearing as temperatures slowly begin to rebound. Highs will only get into the lower 50s east and the upper 50s north and west for tomorrow. Thursday will remain partly sunny along I-29, but there will be more sunshine further north and west with highs climbing into the mid 60s.

Heading into Friday, there will be another system that will look to bring showers back to the area. This will likely have an impact on the football games that night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and be down into the upper 50s and lower 60s by game time. Clouds will linger on Saturday along with chances for light rain along I-29 and east with highs moving into the lower 70s. Sunday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine and dry weather will return to the area throughout much of next week. Highs will be back in the 80s by early next week and even push 90 once again in western South Dakota. Temperatures will then cool slightly to the mid 70s by the middle of next week and remain right around average.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.