Highlights of Lincoln-Washington soccer games and O’Gorman’s sweep of Huron in volleyball

Soccer doubleheader and top-ranked OG volleyball team gets sweep of #5 Huron
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night at Howard Wood Field with a soccer doubleheader between Lincoln and Washington. It looked like an Alex Bittner goal would give the Warriors the win in the boys game. But Connor Deneven scored with just over 2 minutes left to gain the 1-1 tie for Lincoln

In the girls game Ella Westaby got the Patriots on the board and goalie Cassidy Jennings was stellar as Lincoln went on to win 3-0.

And in volleyball, the top team in “AA” played like it Tuesday night. O’Gorman got 12 kills from Bergan Reilly to pace the attack as they swept #5 Huron 3-0. Brooke Schlitz led the Tigers with 7 kills.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

