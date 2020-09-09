Highlights of Lincoln-Washington soccer games and O’Gorman’s sweep of Huron in volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night at Howard Wood Field with a soccer doubleheader between Lincoln and Washington. It looked like an Alex Bittner goal would give the Warriors the win in the boys game. But Connor Deneven scored with just over 2 minutes left to gain the 1-1 tie for Lincoln

In the girls game Ella Westaby got the Patriots on the board and goalie Cassidy Jennings was stellar as Lincoln went on to win 3-0.

And in volleyball, the top team in “AA” played like it Tuesday night. O’Gorman got 12 kills from Bergan Reilly to pace the attack as they swept #5 Huron 3-0. Brooke Schlitz led the Tigers with 7 kills.

