Advertisement

Kim Kaufman happy to be back in winner’s circle

First win in 6 years for Clark native
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, IN (Dakota News Now) -It was 6 years ago when Clark native Kim Kaufman was in the winner’s circle at a Symetra Tour event. So Sunday’s win at South Bend, IN was extra special for Kaufman who has had to go back to Q-School the last 2 years. She broke 70 in all 3 rounds and finished 11 under, winning the Symetra Tour event by 1 shot. And it will do wonders for her confidence moving forward. “It feels awesome. It’s been a while, I want to say it’s probably been 6 years so it kind of feels like m,y first one all over again. It was tough out there today and the competition gets better so we are just super happy to stick to our game plan and have it work out,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman, became a newlywed last December had her husband Johan on the bag. She says he is getting better and better as her caddy each week and it was great to enjoy that experience of a tournament win with family! She actually led wire to wire for the first time as a professional after dropping a 10 foot par put on the final green for the win. Ironically she was not watching the scoreboard and didn’t realize that she had to make the putt to win the event.

If Kim can finish in the top 5 on the Symetra Tour money list that means a spot in the U.S. Open. Her status on the LPGA Tour won’t improve regardless of whether she makes the top 10 because of COVID 19. She will maintain her present standing no matter what.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Highlights of Lincoln-Washington soccer games and O’Gorman’s sweep of Huron in volleyball

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Highlights of Lincoln-Washington soccer games and O’Gorman’s sweep of Huron in volleyball

Sports

Sanford defending champ says it’s hard winning any pro golf tournament

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Mediate says it's really hard to win any professional golf tournament

Sports

Larson wins $20,000 Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Larson wins $20,000 Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway

Sports

Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

Latest News

Sports

Stricker reflects on winning first Sanford International in 2018

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
Stricker reflects on winning first Sanford International in 2018

Sports

Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Sports

Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Sports

Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Sports

SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Sports

Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Canaries down Dogs 11-4