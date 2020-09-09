Kim Kaufman happy to be back in winner’s circle

SOUTH BEND, IN (Dakota News Now) -It was 6 years ago when Clark native Kim Kaufman was in the winner’s circle at a Symetra Tour event. So Sunday’s win at South Bend, IN was extra special for Kaufman who has had to go back to Q-School the last 2 years. She broke 70 in all 3 rounds and finished 11 under, winning the Symetra Tour event by 1 shot. And it will do wonders for her confidence moving forward. “It feels awesome. It’s been a while, I want to say it’s probably been 6 years so it kind of feels like m,y first one all over again. It was tough out there today and the competition gets better so we are just super happy to stick to our game plan and have it work out,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman, became a newlywed last December had her husband Johan on the bag. She says he is getting better and better as her caddy each week and it was great to enjoy that experience of a tournament win with family! She actually led wire to wire for the first time as a professional after dropping a 10 foot par put on the final green for the win. Ironically she was not watching the scoreboard and didn’t realize that she had to make the putt to win the event.

If Kim can finish in the top 5 on the Symetra Tour money list that means a spot in the U.S. Open. Her status on the LPGA Tour won’t improve regardless of whether she makes the top 10 because of COVID 19. She will maintain her present standing no matter what.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.