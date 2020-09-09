Advertisement

Marketers are gathering kids’ data through apps, study says

Research found that 67% of apps played by children three to four-years-old collected data, including location data, and shared it with "third party" marketing companies
Research found that 67% of apps played by children three to four-years-old collected data, including location data, and shared it with "third party" marketing companies(CNN Newsource)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests educational apps children are playing could be violating their privacy and be in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

The study, published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed how developers collect and share personal digital information while children are using many of the tens of thousands of digital apps created for kids.

The research found that 67% of apps played by children 3 to 4 years old collected data, including location data, and shared it with “third party” marketing companies.

Researchers say that information is used to profile consumers and target ads.

Experts say parents should monitor what apps their children use and adjust settings to avoid exploiting children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halt of coronavirus trial is “safety valve” at work: Fauci

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Late Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced its final-stage studies are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a research volunteer’s “potentially unexplained illness” is a side effect of the shot or a coincidence.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the southern half of the state and shutter campgrounds statewide.

National Politics

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Latest News

National

Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.

National

Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.

News

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Molesky
During a turbulent 2020, the number of adults reporting anxiety, depression and symptoms of other mental health problems have grown.

National

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

National

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' gets drama series reboot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Will Smith announced "Bel-Air" has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.