Sanford defending champ says it’s hard winning any pro golf tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd Annual Sanford International is Friday-Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls and both former winners will be here. Steve Stricker missed last year because of a hunting trip that was already planned. But he’ll be back along with Rocco Mediate who won in 2019. And with all the talent on this tour, Rocco says it’s really hard to win. “It’s hard to win anywhere. And these are still some of the best players on the face of the earth, especially at our age. So I am fortunate and it just drives you. These guys are so good and they keep coming out and they’re better. I think in my opinion that the older we get the better we should get,” says Rocco.

And the Champions Tour just keeps getting more competitive. Fred Couples, Ernie Els and Tim Herron, the Minnesota native are among the new faces we will see this weekend along with Onida native Tom Byrum.

