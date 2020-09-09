Search For A.J. Lufkins Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten years, that’s how long the family of A.J. Lufkins has waited for him to come home. The Sisseton man went missing in April of 2010 after a brutal bar fight. He got into a car that night to reportedly be taken to the hospital, but he never showed. In a special event this weekend, his family is looking to again raise the profile of his case in the hopes that someone knows where A.J. is. After ten years of waiting, for any sort of news on her nephew:

“We’ve never really been notified of anything from law enforcement,” says Yvonne Bear, A.J.'s aunt.

Yvonne and a handful of others have decided it is time to take matters, as much as possible, into the family’s own hands. Frustrated by no new leads in her missing nephew’s case, Yvonne has pulled together a walk for her nephew, Andrew Jon, or ‘A.J.,’ as most called him, this coming Saturday. It will start at the very place A.J. disappeared from the night of April 7, 2010. He had been beaten badly, the family says, by three other men in the bar that night. He hasn’t been seen since. The family wants to make sure people don’t forget about the young man they very much still love and miss.

But, their ultimate goal: “Just bring A.J. home, we don’t want anyone to go to jail, we’re beyond that. We just want him home," says Lufkins' family member Helena LaBatte.

While any family with a missing loved one might feel frustrated over the lack of progress in their case, missing persons cases on tribal lands or involving Native Americans, many believe, continue to fall through the cracks because of data gaps and conflicts over jurisdiction. Even the family is unsure of who might have the lead on this case.

“Tribal, FBI, DCI, not sure, no one tells us anything," Bear says.

Which is why this weekend, Lufkins' family hopes someone who knows what happened the night he disappeared might realize their heartache and start talking.

We finally learned late Tuesday afternoon the DCI’s Watertown office is handling the case. But, we’re told the office is providing no updates, due to it being an ongoing investigation. A reward for any information that leads to A.J.'s physical location now stands at $25,000. You can call the DCI’s Missing Persons number at (605)773-3331.

