Advertisement

Search For A.J. Lufkins Continues

Sisseton man went missing more than 10 years ago
By Carleen Wild
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten years, that’s how long the family of A.J. Lufkins has waited for him to come home. The Sisseton man went missing in April of 2010 after a brutal bar fight. He got into a car that night to reportedly be taken to the hospital, but he never showed. In a special event this weekend, his family is looking to again raise the profile of his case in the hopes that someone knows where A.J. is. After ten years of waiting, for any sort of news on her nephew:

“We’ve never really been notified of anything from law enforcement,” says Yvonne Bear, A.J.'s aunt.

Yvonne and a handful of others have decided it is time to take matters, as much as possible, into the family’s own hands. Frustrated by no new leads in her missing nephew’s case, Yvonne has pulled together a walk for her nephew, Andrew Jon, or ‘A.J.,’ as most called him, this coming Saturday. It will start at the very place A.J. disappeared from the night of April 7, 2010. He had been beaten badly, the family says, by three other men in the bar that night. He hasn’t been seen since. The family wants to make sure people don’t forget about the young man they very much still love and miss.

But, their ultimate goal: “Just bring A.J. home, we don’t want anyone to go to jail, we’re beyond that. We just want him home," says Lufkins' family member Helena LaBatte.

While any family with a missing loved one might feel frustrated over the lack of progress in their case, missing persons cases on tribal lands or involving Native Americans, many believe, continue to fall through the cracks because of data gaps and conflicts over jurisdiction. Even the family is unsure of who might have the lead on this case.

“Tribal, FBI, DCI, not sure, no one tells us anything," Bear says.

Which is why this weekend, Lufkins' family hopes someone who knows what happened the night he disappeared might realize their heartache and start talking.

We finally learned late Tuesday afternoon the DCI’s Watertown office is handling the case. But, we’re told the office is providing no updates, due to it being an ongoing investigation. A reward for any information that leads to A.J.'s physical location now stands at $25,000. You can call the DCI’s Missing Persons number at (605)773-3331.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brookings City Council passes mask mandate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Big Grape event goes virtual, honors sisters this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera is hosting the fund drive online this year, including a silent auction. The final day is Friday, September 11th. Visit Avera.org to donate or place a bid for The Big Grape, Reimagined: Fund drive for the Avera Children’s Hospital.

News

Judge: Minnesota winemakers can now use more out-of-state fruit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
About a week ago, a federal judge deemed a Minnesota law to be unconstitutional, thus giving wineries across the state free range to make wine with as much out-of-state fruit as they wanted.

News

Cold snap could bring frost damage to plants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Tonight's cold temperatures across Northeastern South Dakota could bring frost damage to plants.

Latest News

News

2 arrested for child abuse, DUI charges after police chase in Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
Two people are facing several charges after authorities say they led police on a chase with a child in the backseat.

News

Amid virus surge, Noem pushes tourism with CARES Act funds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.

News

USD to continue with Dakota Days, but without parade or football game

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of South Dakota plans to continue to observe its annual Dakota Days celebration, but it will look much different due to the pandemic.

News

Study links Sturgis Rally to 250,000 coronavirus cases; Noem calls report ‘fiction’

Updated: 9 hours ago
A new study says the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a “superspreading” event responsible for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases, though South Dakota health officials are questioning the study’s findings.

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations dropped in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report.

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The controversial mask mandate is up for city council vote Tuesday following a highly attended first reading on September 2nd.