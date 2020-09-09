South Dakota Democratic party calls for oversight on CARES Act funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic party is speaking out over Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds, saying the party is ‘horrified’ over what it calls lack of transparency behind the spending of those funds.

The party issued a statement Wednesday after Noem’s office announced the state is spending $5 million of the coronavirus funds on tourism ads that feature the governor.

South Dakota received $1.25 billion in funding through the CARES Act funding, some of which has been spent unemployment assistance, aid to city and local governments, and state education - including an additional $75 million in funding Noem announced last week.

In Wednesday’s statement, state Democrats argue that Noem’s office has not been forthcoming on the decision-making process behind the distribution of this funding. Party officials say the money could be used to help the state’s retail and restaurant industries. They also say Noem’s decision to spend money on tourism commercials without input from state lawmakers highlights the need for a special legislative sessiom.

“The CARES Act was specifically designed to help people and businesses struggling during the pandemic," said party Executive Director Pam Cole. "As it stands, the governor is ignoring the needs of South Dakotans. She is by-passing the legislature and simply dictating the use of the funds.”

Party Vice-Chair Nikki Gronli said the state was late in helping the education system, saying she has seen social media posts from teaches “looking for donations of hand sanitizer, masks, Clorox wipes, and sharing ideas on how to create barriers to protect their students at a minimal cost.”

Dakota News Now reached out to Noem’s office for a response to Democratic party’s statement, but we have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.