Students in on-campus housing adapt to fall semester changes

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As students settle into the fall semester and adapt to changes on college campuses, resident hall advisors are adjusting to a challenging semester.

With Coronavirus concerns in on-campus living spaces, those in charge of students in dorms now have double the responsibility.

College dorm halls are usually monitored by Resident Advisors, or at Augustana Viking Advisors, who serve as mentors along with making sure students are following rules. A job that is ever so important in 2020.

Augustana Dean of Students Mark Blackburn said, “They’re on the frontline and so in order to keep our community safe and in order to make sure that we continue through the fall semester, the VA’s play a pivotal roll in all of those guidelines.”

Along with enforcing typical dorm regulations, VA’s at Augustana now have the responsibility to enforce mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the virus.

Although things may be different this year, university staff is striving to make the experience for those new to campus as good as possible.

“We have a lot of different variations and options that we are giving students to still participate in those programs and initiatives that make it so special as first-year students or as a college student and the experience, but also we have to make sure that we abide by those guidelines. For the most part, the students have been doing their part,” Blackburn added.

Through following guidelines and navigating uncertain times, Augustana’s Dean of Students says those new to campus are adapting well.

“For a lot of students their expectations of that first year of college are probably not met as to what they dreamt about or they probably have piers or people that are older, that experienced the process before them, but I think they are adapting well,” said Blackburn.

