Washington Pavilion cancels upcoming Broadway series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion has announced it is cancelling its 2020-21 Broadway Theater performance series.

The series was comprised of six Broadway tours, including Fiddler on the Roof and Hairspray. Washington Pavilion President Darrin Smith said staff are working to re-book as many shows as possible into the 2021-2022 season.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the entertainment industry continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith said he wanted to clarify that all Washington Pavilion performances are not cancelling. Other shows, including concerts, comedians, and live entertainments remain on the schedule. If any of these shows are cancelled or rescheduled, Washington Pavillion staff will reach out to ticket holders to notify them.

Staff are calling Broadway Series subscribers personally to inform them of the cancellation. Smith said refunds are available; however, the Washington Pavillion is asking patrons to consider donation all or a portion of their tickets payment as a gift of support.

“As a nonprofit reliant on ticket sales, sponsorships and gifts of support from the community, the loss of these tours – a $3 million impact – has put the organization in a very challenging situation," Smith said. "We are asking our loyal customers – if they are able – for their support at this unprecedented time.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.