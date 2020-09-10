A Frosty Start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see more sunshine returning across the area, but temperatures won’t be dramatically warmer just yet. Expect highs in the lower to mid 60s which is an improvement from where we’ve been at so far this week. We’ll see more sunshine north and west, but expect some clouds to drift in periodically in the southern portions of the area.

We’re tracking more rainfall for Friday which will make for not the best conditions for those Friday night Football games. Rain will linger through Friday night and into Saturday morning. By kickoff, most games will be in the upper 50s for temperatures and combining the rain it’ll just feel even cooler. The weekend itself will begin on a cloudy note south and east with some lingering rain through the first half of Saturday, but we’ll see more sunshine for Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s throughout the weekend.

Next week is when we’ll get a return to summer with highs back in the lower to mid 80s. Sunshine will stick around throughout much of next week again only intensifying the drought conditions most of us remain under.

