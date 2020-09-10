Advertisement

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation look to safely transition into Fall activities

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced many activities outdoors this summer. Now in Aberdeen, the Parks and Recreation Department is trying to find the balance of keeping attendees safe, while still holding indoor activities into Fall.

As Summer activities wind down, the department has released it’s plan for Fall and Winter, laying out which activities will be available in the coming months. All outdoor activities will remain unchanged, barring any later changes, but anything taking place indoors will require precaution. Gene Morsching, Recreation Superintendent, said their main focus has been training the staff for the upcoming months.

“It’s a challenge for them. You know, they have to rethink the classes that they’re providing. Our dance programs are offered to hundred of kids. They’ve really re-thought how they need to do things, and certainly the precautions that we’re taking to sanitize and work with the kids.” said Morsching.

Although the department is trying to keep as many activities as possible available, some did ultimately need to be cut.

“One of the big ones is our haunted forest. It’s a tradition for 30 plus years in our community, draws between 3,500 and 5,000 people.”

Morsching said while most indoor activities will continue as planned, with safety precautions, cutting those bigger events wasn’t any easy decision.

“The sheer numbers, not only of participants but also the number of people that it takes to volunteer to make them happen. It’s just, those things just weren’t going to come together for us.”

A link to the department’s Fall and Winter brochure, with information about every activity happening in the department in the coming seasons, can be found here.

