Beem and Mediate are excited to have fans at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour will become the first professional golf tournament this weekend with fans and the players couldn’t be happier. Especially the more outgoing players like defending champion Rocco Mediate and former Westward Ho Assistant Pro and PGA winner Rich Beem who’s excited to be back and see so many friends from his time working in Sioux Falls.

“It will be nice to have some fans for the first time in a long time. I’ve been working so selfishly working TV it’s a lot easier driving around the golf course.without fans. It’s a lot easier to get around it. But listen, this is going to be exciting. I’m glad to see that this is going to be the first sporting event with actual fans out there,” says Beem.

“It will be nice. I like the noise and everything. I like feeling surrounded, I’ve always enjoyed that. It will be nice to see people clapping and just noise. Is this the 1st sporting event like in any sport, that’s pretty cool. In golf okay, that’s pretty cool that it’s here. It’s nice, it will be nice. I’m sure they will show up, they have every year. And they’ve been waiting. So it will be good," says Mediate.

The tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.