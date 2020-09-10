Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Football, Golf and Baseball
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -First at five are the five touchdown passes from Jacob Knuth that led Harrisburg to a President’s Bowl win over Washington.

Clark’s Kim Kaufman wins her first tournament in six years, claiming the Symetra Tour’s Four Winds Invitational.

Jabari Henry’s three-run moon shot help the Canaries rally from six down to defeat Chicago and clinch their first playoff spot in ten years.

On the first play of the second half against O’Gorman, Brandon Valley’s Jackson Hilton gave the Lynx a lead they’d never relinquish on this 67 yard touchdown.

Number one on our countdown is a one handed punt block that turns into a holy roller touchdown for Madison’s Logan Allbee.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

