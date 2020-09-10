Coaches talk about playing Dakota Bowl at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Bowl will not be played at Howard Wood Field Saturday night. It has instead been moved to McEneaney Field on the campus of the Knights. It looks like a shootout on paper between top-ranked Roosevelt and #4 O’Gorman in Class 11-AAA. Both coaches are excited about the venue, but for different reasons.

“Actually I think it will be fun for our kids to play of their home field. In a year where we only get 4 home games and one really isn’t even on your own field, we were only going to play 3 times in our home stadium. So we’re excited to actually have it at our own place and not have to travel and I think it will be a great atmosphere for O’Gorman at McEneaney in a long time,” says O’Gorman head coach Jayson Poppinga.

Roosevelt’s Kim Nelson says, “It’s a big game no matter where you play. O’Gorman loves to play at Howard Wood. They say they don’t like to but I think they’d love to because they’d have a chance to beat us on our home field. So we’re looking at it the same way. Here’s an opportunity for us to go in and try to put together our best game of the year and try to win a big game on the road.”

Kickoff is 7:00 Saturday night at the home of the Knights.

