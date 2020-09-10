Advertisement

Low census count a concern for tribes

By Carleen Wild
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there haven’t been nearly as many events in 2020 that we would have in a typical year, Shelli Marshall has been at every single gathering she can get to, informing tribal members about the census.

“Primary elections, regular elections, I sat for the clinic testing site last week, so I sat there all day but to I’m trying to be at almost every event that the tribe holds," says Marshall.

Marshall, the Director of Tribal Housing for the Flandreau Santee Sioux, is working as fast and as hard as she can to get any tribal members registered in this year’s count.

She’s doing well. thanks to some special marketing tactics.Like a raffle for a laundry basket full of supplies every other week for those who sign up.

In fact, Flandreau has one of the highest counts in Native country across the nation. But she knows there are far more out there to be counted and there is a lot at stake. Funding for roads, health care, education, housing, even something like state and federal aid for COVID-19 relief.

What is allocated for any of it in the coming years depends on what gets turned in, over the next few weeks.

“It’s very scary to know that we are so undercounted and living here you know how many live here and they’re not understanding the importance of the census and what those numbers can affect,” says Marshall.

In the last Census, American Indians and Alaskan Natives had the highest undercount rate of any ethnic group, according to the National Indian Council on Aging.

among the reasons, unemployment, education, poverty, and more than 80 percent of reservation lands ranked among the country’s hardest-to-count areas.

Here in South Dakota, Secretary of Tribal Affairs, David Flute offers another insight.

“Because there is a huge shortage of housing, we don’t want to see homelessness. So, some tribes are flexible in allowing families to live with families and for some of those families that do not want to get in trouble with housing, some of those members do not fill out the census because they think will be held against them by their tribes. So, there are some challenges like that,” says Secretary Flute.

But the resources are there, Secretary Flute says, to get it done.

“It’s not really on the teams, there is a lot of info sent out, a lot of resources available for tribes to share but it comes down to tribal members themselves filling out the forms,” says Secretary Flute.

Secretary Flute says tribes are all provided with a lot of information to send out and share. It is on tribal members themselves to fill out the forms, just like it is for everyone else.

By the way, it really is easy, you go to census.gov/ and it only takes a few minutes to do.

The deadline, unless something changes, is September 30th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brookings the first South Dakota city to implement mask mandate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Scott Engen
Brookings the first SD city to implement mask mandate

News

Someone You Should Know: Capturing South Dakota’s beauty

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
A Sioux Falls man has been taking some incredible pictures of South Dakota’s beauty for years and if you haven’t seen them yet, stop what you’re doing and soak these images in.

News

Students in on-campus housing adapt to fall semester changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As students settle into the fall semester and adapt to changes on college campuses, resident hall advisors are adjusting to a challenging semester.

News

BIG Idea Competition opens for entries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Each year high school students submit their small business plans to the BIG Idea Competition, mocking up ways to solve problems and challenges in their community. And even though this year’s competition will be held online, organizers are still excited to see what students submit.

Latest News

News

Gun sales continue to rise in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Gun sales continue to rise across the nation, but namely in South Dakota.

News

Gun Sales continue to rise in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin H Goss
Gun sales continue to rise across the nation, but namely in South Dakota.

News

Washington Pavilion cancels upcoming Broadway series

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion has announced it is cancelling its 2020-21 Broadway Theater performance series.

News

Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.

News

South Dakota Democratic party calls for oversight on CARES Act funds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Democratic party is speaking out over Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds, saying the party is ‘horrified’ over what it calls lack of transparency behind the spending of those funds.

News

A Sioux Falls specialist offers methods for improved mental health

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
During a turbulent 2020, the number of adults reporting anxiety, depression and symptoms of other mental health problems have grown.