Low census count a concern for tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there haven’t been nearly as many events in 2020 that we would have in a typical year, Shelli Marshall has been at every single gathering she can get to, informing tribal members about the census.

“Primary elections, regular elections, I sat for the clinic testing site last week, so I sat there all day but to I’m trying to be at almost every event that the tribe holds," says Marshall.

Marshall, the Director of Tribal Housing for the Flandreau Santee Sioux, is working as fast and as hard as she can to get any tribal members registered in this year’s count.

She’s doing well. thanks to some special marketing tactics.Like a raffle for a laundry basket full of supplies every other week for those who sign up.

In fact, Flandreau has one of the highest counts in Native country across the nation. But she knows there are far more out there to be counted and there is a lot at stake. Funding for roads, health care, education, housing, even something like state and federal aid for COVID-19 relief.

What is allocated for any of it in the coming years depends on what gets turned in, over the next few weeks.

“It’s very scary to know that we are so undercounted and living here you know how many live here and they’re not understanding the importance of the census and what those numbers can affect,” says Marshall.

In the last Census, American Indians and Alaskan Natives had the highest undercount rate of any ethnic group, according to the National Indian Council on Aging.

among the reasons, unemployment, education, poverty, and more than 80 percent of reservation lands ranked among the country’s hardest-to-count areas.

Here in South Dakota, Secretary of Tribal Affairs, David Flute offers another insight.

“Because there is a huge shortage of housing, we don’t want to see homelessness. So, some tribes are flexible in allowing families to live with families and for some of those families that do not want to get in trouble with housing, some of those members do not fill out the census because they think will be held against them by their tribes. So, there are some challenges like that,” says Secretary Flute.

But the resources are there, Secretary Flute says, to get it done.

“It’s not really on the teams, there is a lot of info sent out, a lot of resources available for tribes to share but it comes down to tribal members themselves filling out the forms,” says Secretary Flute.

Secretary Flute says tribes are all provided with a lot of information to send out and share. It is on tribal members themselves to fill out the forms, just like it is for everyone else.

By the way, it really is easy, you go to census.gov/ and it only takes a few minutes to do.

The deadline, unless something changes, is September 30th.

