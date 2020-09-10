Mall owners partnering to acquire J.C. Penney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - J.C. Penney department stores appear to have been saved.

Two mall chains - including Simon Property Group, which owns the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls - are partnering to purchase J.C. Penney Co., SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The future of the department store chain was in question after it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Read the full report - including how the company plans to emerge from bankruptcy - on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

