Mark O. talks with Onida’s Tom Byrum at Sanford International about being back in SD
Byrum excited to have fans back this weekend
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Onida native Tom Byrum joined Mark Ovenden on the 5pm Dakota News Now newscast and they talked about having fans at the tournament for the first time in 6 months and how excited he is to be back in his home state playing in front of friends and family.
