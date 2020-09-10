Advertisement

New York photographer captures South Dakotans during pandemic

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A New York woman is traveling the country, capturing the pandemic through photos and video. She’s stopped in South Dakota where she has already visited Sturgis, Huron and now Sioux Falls.

Marisha Camp is a photographer. Her journey began after covid hit in mid-March.

“I was already traveling to a shoot that got canceled and the whole world shut down and I thought, oh I’ll just go stay with my friends in Virginia for a bit rather than go back to New York when everything’s so upside down,” said Camp.

Since she wasn’t able to get photography jobs because of the pandemic, she decided to do what she loves.

“You know I think we all had kind of this naive idea that this is just a month or this is just, you know and then go back. So like we’ll just ride it out somewhere for a little bit and obviously that’s not how it worked out. So I kind of, I love being on the road and I stayed on the road,” said Camp.

Marisha estimates she’s been to 20 states during the pandemic. She recently went to the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

A carnival worker poses for a photo at the South Dakota State Fair
A carnival worker poses for a photo at the South Dakota State Fair(KSFY)

“I’ve met the kindest, most generous, you know generally funny, like smart people here in South Dakota,” said Smart.

She’s learned a lot from everyone she’s photographed.

“However awful you think that other people are like if you really sat down and talked with people, the commonalities would just be so much greater than the differences. Like most people are good people who sincerely want what they think is best, like what’s best for their children, what’s best for the world,” said Smart.

She says that’s been the best part of her adventure.

“To be able to travel. To be able to be somewhere like South Dakota, which is so the polar opposite in so many ways of New York City. And to just be able to connect with people on a human level,” said Smart.

That’s what she hopes to convey through her photos.

Photo by Marisha Camp
Photo by Marisha Camp(KSFY)

“It’s so important to me as I’m shooting and making my little videos and whatever to be kind of in whatever possible way I can, you know putting that out there like you might think he’s a freak, you might think she’s a freak but like I saw a really awesome person,” said Smart.

Marisha says she doesn’t have any plans yet on what she is going to do with all the photos and video. Right now, she’s just enjoying the journey.

You can view Marisha’s photos on her Instagram: @marisharocks

Photo by Marisha Camp
Photo by Marisha Camp(KSFY)
Photo by Marisha Camp
Photo by Marisha Camp(KSFY)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State Legislature plans COVID-19 related committee hearings to gather constituents thoughts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin H Goss
The hearings are intended to help the legislature get an idea as to how federal CARES Act dollars should be spent.

News

Low census count a concern for tribes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carleen Wild
The director of tribal housing for the Flandreau Santee Sioux is working as fast and as hard as she can to get any tribal members registered in this year’s count.

News

Brookings the first South Dakota city to implement mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Brookings the first SD city to implement mask mandate

News

Someone You Should Know: Capturing South Dakota’s beauty

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
A Sioux Falls man has been taking some incredible pictures of South Dakota’s beauty for years and if you haven’t seen them yet, stop what you’re doing and soak these images in.

Latest News

News

Students in on-campus housing adapt to fall semester changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As students settle into the fall semester and adapt to changes on college campuses, resident hall advisors are adjusting to a challenging semester.

News

BIG Idea Competition opens for entries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Each year high school students submit their small business plans to the BIG Idea Competition, mocking up ways to solve problems and challenges in their community. And even though this year’s competition will be held online, organizers are still excited to see what students submit.

News

Gun sales continue to rise in South Dakota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Gun sales continue to rise across the nation, but namely in South Dakota.

News

Gun Sales continue to rise in South Dakota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin H Goss
Gun sales continue to rise across the nation, but namely in South Dakota.

News

Washington Pavilion cancels upcoming Broadway series

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion has announced it is cancelling its 2020-21 Broadway Theater performance series.

News

Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in South Dakota

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.