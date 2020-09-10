Organizers change format of The Taste of Sioux Falls to adapt during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Taste of Sioux Falls is an opportunity for local chefs and restaurant owners to put their talent on display with samples of food. The event is held every year to support the SculptureWalk and the Arc of Dreams in Downtown Sioux Falls. People are usually able to attend the event and mingle with others while tasting the food. The chefs then compete for the People’s Choice award.

This year, because of COVID-19, all the food will be in a to-go order. Each to-go bag will cost $100 with all of the proceeds still supporting the SculptureWalk. The bags will be ready on Wednesday, September 16th from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM. They will need to be picked up from the Schulte Room inside the Washington Pavilion. People will need to enter the Pavilion at the west side entrance on Dakota Avenue. Masks will be required when picking up the bags.

You can purchase a ticket for a to-go bag here. You can also purchase raffle tickets for $25 a piece or five tickets for $100. The prizes include a necklace from Gunderson’s, a $500 Downtown Sioux Falls gift card, and a wine package.

The restaurants that have confirmed to participate are CH Patisserie, Crave, Fernson Brewing Company, Leonardo’s at the Washington Pavilion, M.B. Haskett, Minervas, Myer’s Deli, Ode to Food & Drink, R Wine Bar, and Sanaa’s. A tasting from each restaurant will be included in the to-go order.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.