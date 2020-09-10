Advertisement

Report: About half of Minnesota bars, restaurants in COVID-19 compliance

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS - State and local inspections of dozens of bars and restaurants for compliance to coronavirus requirements found about half were following the rules in Minnesota.

Inspections were recently done at 167 establishments outside the Twin Cities metro.

The inspections, done in Scott and Carver counties and the cities of Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, Faribault and New Ulm, found 88 bars and restaurants were following state COVID-19 requirements and 79 were not.

A Minnesota Department of Health summary says 31 establishments were referred for follow-up inspections by state health and licensing officials for issues such as customers and workers not wearing masks, failure to maintain social distancing, and a lack of preparedness plans and worker training.

