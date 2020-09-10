Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls with an event open to fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sanford International is back, with action teeing off at 11:15 Friday morning and the doors of the Minnehaha Country Club opening to fans at 8:00 a.m.

The event will be the first PGA event with fans in attendance since the start of the pandemic, and the staff is taking extra precautions to encourage healthy hygiene. Golfers are not signing autographs for fans, additional hand sanitization stations will be made available, and staff will work to keep high touch areas clean. Everyone’s temperatures will be checked daily, and social distancing will be encouraged all weekend long.

“We think we have a great plan in place, we’re excited for year three of the Sanford International, we’ve been working very closely over the last few months with a team of clinicians at Sanford Health to figure out a way we could have the tournament in a safe and responsible way,” said Executive Vice President of Sanford Health Micah Aberson.

The Sanford International runs through the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday. Tickets are still available here.

