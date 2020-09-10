Advertisement

Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster talks golf with Mark O. during the 5:30 newscast

Best field yet at 3rd annual tourney
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster joined Mark Ovenden during Dakota News Now at 5:30 to talk about this year’s field which is the strongest yet with new faces like Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Mike Weir and Tim Herron.

And about the thrill of running this big tournament as a Minnesota native.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

