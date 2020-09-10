Advertisement

Sioux Falls airport sees positive trend for travelers heading into fall

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the TSA, Labor Day weekend was the most traveled weekend in the air since the Coronavirus pandemic began this spring.

Those numbers are being felt in Sioux Falls as the number of travelers has been on the rise over the last couple of months.

The TSA passenger checkpoint nearly hit a million twice over the holiday weekend.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport was experiencing less than 10% of travelers than normal.

“We had maybe 50 people a day, 5% of normal, and things have slowly moved in the right direction. I think we went from 30% of normal in June, to almost 50% of normal in August,” said Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier.

Around the fourth of July, Letellier says numbers were on the rise until popular vacation spots became hot spots.

“And then most of the popular destinations that people were going to Florida, Texas, Arizona, California it’s all leisure travelers, they all had their hot spots where things really went crazy with the virus. That really put a damper on travel to those destinations,” Letellier added.

Letellier says the number of business travelers is down, making non-holiday months a bit slower this year.

However, Brian Rhattigan is still traveling for business and on his way back home Thursday says the pandemic has made his travels smoother.

Rhattigan said, “There are fewer people and it’s been tougher because there are fewer flights, so planning is a little different. I think the process seems quicker, and it’s pretty streamlined as far as the cleaning and everything going on.”

Although numbers are on the rise, the runway back to normal is still in the distance.

“This is probably a three year recovery period of time, it’s not ‘boom’ come October 1st it’s going to magically go back to the way it was,” said Letellier.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mitchell Tech, C&B honor partnership with ag equipment tour

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Mitchell Technical College and C&B Operations held an equipment parade through Mitchell to honor their partnership over the last several years.

News

A year later: Looking back at Sioux Falls tornadoes

Updated: 45 minutes ago
It was one year ago that three tornadoes tore through Sioux Falls causing destruction to homes, trees, and businesses. Since then the people of Sioux Falls have worked hard to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

News

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation look to safely transition into Fall activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced many activities outdoors this summer. Now in Aberdeen, the Parks and Recreation Department is trying to find the balance of keeping attendees safe, while still holding indoor activities into Fall.

News

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

Latest News

News

White House report considers South Dakota’s COVID-19 situation ‘deeply concerning’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A recent report from the White House COVID-19 task force calls the coronavirus situation in South Dakota ‘concerning,' suggesting the state should aggressively promote social distancing and masking.

News

Timeline: The night three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
On Sept. 10, 2019, shortly after much of the city had gone to sleep for the night, Sioux Falls was hit by three separate tornadoes.

News

Smithfield says OSHA citation “without merit”, plans to contest it

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
1,294 Smithfield employees contracted COVID-19 in spring 2020, leading to the deaths of four employees.

News

Football legend Herschel Walker to headline law enforcement dinner

Updated: 7 hours ago
Football legend, Hershel Walker, will headline the 39th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser on November 18th in Sioux Falls.

Damage from 41st Street tornado in Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
A tornado tore through Plaza 41, the Western Mall area, and several neighborhoods on Sept. 10, 2019.

News

South Dakota records 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.