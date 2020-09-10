Sioux Falls airport sees positive trend for travelers heading into fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the TSA, Labor Day weekend was the most traveled weekend in the air since the Coronavirus pandemic began this spring.

Those numbers are being felt in Sioux Falls as the number of travelers has been on the rise over the last couple of months.

The TSA passenger checkpoint nearly hit a million twice over the holiday weekend.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport was experiencing less than 10% of travelers than normal.

“We had maybe 50 people a day, 5% of normal, and things have slowly moved in the right direction. I think we went from 30% of normal in June, to almost 50% of normal in August,” said Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier.

Around the fourth of July, Letellier says numbers were on the rise until popular vacation spots became hot spots.

“And then most of the popular destinations that people were going to Florida, Texas, Arizona, California it’s all leisure travelers, they all had their hot spots where things really went crazy with the virus. That really put a damper on travel to those destinations,” Letellier added.

Letellier says the number of business travelers is down, making non-holiday months a bit slower this year.

However, Brian Rhattigan is still traveling for business and on his way back home Thursday says the pandemic has made his travels smoother.

Rhattigan said, “There are fewer people and it’s been tougher because there are fewer flights, so planning is a little different. I think the process seems quicker, and it’s pretty streamlined as far as the cleaning and everything going on.”

Although numbers are on the rise, the runway back to normal is still in the distance.

“This is probably a three year recovery period of time, it’s not ‘boom’ come October 1st it’s going to magically go back to the way it was,” said Letellier.

