South Dakota records 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 177. One victim was in their 70s, the other three were over age 80. They were residents of Minnehaha, Clay, Corson, and Bennett counties.

Health officials confirmed 263 additional cases Thursday. Active cases rose by 22 to 2,456. This is the first time active cases have increased since Sunday.

Current hospitalizations rose by seven to 83.

South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state's latest COVID-19 cases.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, September 10, 2020

