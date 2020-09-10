Timeline: The night three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sept. 10, 2019, shortly after much of the city had gone to sleep for the night, Sioux Falls was hit by three separate tornadoes.

Each tornado was only on the ground for about a minute, but they all left a path of destruction. No lives were lost, but many lives were changed that night.

The following is a timeline of the Sept. 10 tornadoes, compiled through Dakota News Now archives and a National Weather Service analysis.

The morning of Tuesday, Sept. 10: Severe weather was expected to hit later in the day, but meteorologists began with predictions that activity would center around central Nebraska and south-central South Dakota.

Stay weather aware later today and overnight! There's an enhanced risk of severe weather in parts of SD and NE. We could see some large hail, strong wind gusts, and maybe some isolated tornadoes. #sdwx #newx pic.twitter.com/uwqZucVnwl — Aaron Doudna (@Aaron_Doodah) September 10, 2019

Afternoon into evening: Forecasts began pushing the focal point of severe weather north and east. Storms began moving into the area, with the first thunderstorm warnings being issued in counties in southwest South Dakota around 3 p.m.

We're going to be in for a long night of active weather across the area... damaging wind gusts, large hail, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall are all possible. pic.twitter.com/PlBoHAnd8d — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) September 10, 2019

The storm approaches Colome in south-central South Dakota around 6 p.m. (Denus Debus, submitted photo)

8 p.m.: The weather system intensifies as the first tornado warning of the evening is issued in south-central South Dakota. Several other warnings pop up as the storm rapidly pushes east. In addition to strong winds and the threat of tornadoes, several flash flood warnings are also issued.

#Tornado warning for parts of Charles Mix and Douglas counties until 8:30pm. Radar-indicated rotation, but take shelter if you're in the path of this storm. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/xcfBV48UTL — Aaron Doudna (@Aaron_Doodah) September 11, 2019

Tornado warnings continue. There's a lot of rotation in these storms. If you are in the path of these storms, get to a shelter now! #sdwx pic.twitter.com/z6Uvll4GdV — Shawn Cable (@shawncable) September 11, 2019

10 p.m.: The heart of the storm system moves into southeast South Dakota. Severe thunderstorm warnings continue to pop up from the National Weather Service. Ominous thunder appears on the horizon in Sioux Falls.

Quite the lightning show west of Sioux Falls as a line of storms makes its way east. More storms Wednesday into Thursday morning before our weather takes a turn for the better! #sdwx pic.twitter.com/Xz7D74qHaY — Phil Schreck (@PhilSchreckWX) September 11, 2019

11 p.m.: The the storm arrives in Sioux Falls. Tornado warnings are issued in Lincoln and Turner counties, as well as the southwestern corner of Minnehaha County.

If you are in the far south end of Sioux Falls, Lennox, Tea, Canton, or Harrisburg, you should seek shelter now! #sdwx pic.twitter.com/daZcvsraCN — Aaron Doudna (@Aaron_Doodah) September 11, 2019

11:24 p.m.: Two tornadoes “rapidly developed” in southern Sioux Falls, according to the National Weather Service. One is near the Avera Heart Hospital, the other near 85th Street and Western Avenue. Both tornadoes are rated as EF-2s, with max wind speeds around 125 mph. Staff and patients at the hospital take shelter as the building shakes and windows shatter (Find the story of what it was like inside the hospital here). Eight people were injured, according to the NWS.

THERE IS NOW A POSSIBLE TORNADO OVER SIOUX FALLS... if you are in Sioux Falls, especially the highlighted area, seek shelter now!. it is dark and any tornado would be rain-wrapped so it would be impossible to see. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/NoA1fDELnN — Shawn Cable (@shawncable) September 11, 2019

Autoplay Caption

11:28 p.m.: A third EF-2 tornado touches down near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue and travels southeast three quarters of a mile, tearing through neighborhoods and business around the Western Mall. This is normally one of the busiest parts of the city, but thankfully due to the late hour, few people are around. However, staff and patrons at The Rush bar at Plaza 41 had to take shelter as the tornado hit the complex head-on (Find the story of what it was like inside the bar here).

Autoplay Caption

The tornado’s path brought it within a few hundred yards of the former KDLT building (this was prior to the KSFY/KDLT merger). Our staff briefly had to take cover.

We just had an area of intense circulation just move over the station. The building was shaking and we dipped out to shelter. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/jIdqAhnoVO — Aaron Doudna (@Aaron_Doodah) September 11, 2019

This is how close the tornado came to our TV last night. There was plenty of damage surrounding the station so it way too close for comfort. It was rated an EF2 and had wind speeds of 125 mph. pic.twitter.com/CB3jqYMe7U — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) September 11, 2019

12 a.m.: As quickly as it came, the storm moved out of the Sioux Falls area. A tornado warning remained in effect until 12:30 a.m. The storm continued to be a threat as it moved east with powerful winds.

The most serious threat is now east of Sioux Falls across southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa where 80 to 90 + mph wind gusts are possible (in the yellow warning polygon on the map.) #sdwx #mnwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/G6C5XdtTs3 — Shawn Cable (@shawncable) September 11, 2019

Sept. 11, 2019: The level of destruction became fully apparent as dawn arrived. The NWS confirmed preliminary details about the three tornadoes.

The NWS determined three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls last night. #sdwx https://t.co/8ZGrhzIteL — Aaron Doudna (@Aaron_Doodah) September 11, 2019

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.