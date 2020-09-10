Victim in Harding County crash identified

(Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the Idaho man killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest South Dakota.

Forty-four-year-old Eric Atkins died in a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Atkins was driving an Indian motorcycle north on U.S. Highway 85 near Buffalo when he lost control and was thrown from the bike. He later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the accident.

