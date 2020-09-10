Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead

Rainfall Returns Friday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now that we’ve gotten through a couple of much colder mornings across the area, temperatures will be on the rise these next few days back to normal temperatures for this time of the year. We’ll be in for a quiet day today and will continue into tonight with lows in the 40′s.

We’re tracking the return of some rainfall for Friday. Cloud cover will move in for all of us and rainfall will begin in southwestern South Dakota and move east throughout Friday morning. Rainfall, moderate at times, will include a few thunderstorms. Highs will only be in the lower 60′s. Some of the football games will be impacted by the rain, but much of the activity should be east of I-29 by the time games kickoff. It’ll be much colder too with many kickoff temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50′s.

Some light rain will linger Saturday morning as clouds clear from west to east. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60′s east and the lower to mid 70′s west. Sunshine will then return for the entire day on Sunday with highs in the mid 70′s and even some lower 80′s in the western part of South Dakota. Our lack of rainfall after Friday will continue into next week as dry air sticks around with highs climbing to more summer-like conditions by Monday and Tuesday to the upper 80′s to around 90 degrees.

