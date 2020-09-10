Winner’s Dan Aaker resigns

WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dan Aaker has resigned as head football coach at Winner and also as Athletic Director and Principal of the middle school.

The school board had a special meeting in Winner Wednesday night to accept his resignation.

The Winner football team is among the most successful in South Dakota history since the start of the playoffs when they were coached by Harvey Naasz. The Warriors have been in the championship game as much as any school in any class starting with that very first team with Jack Sharkey. Their recent teams in 2015-2016 under Aaker were among the most dominant in high school history. His winning percentage in Class 11-B is right around 90%.

The Warriors are 3-0 so far this year and ranked #1 in Class 11-B. They lost in the state title game last November. The Warriors won 4 state titles under Dan and 3 under Harvey and have been in 15 championship games in the 40 years of the playoffs.

Trent Olson takes over as the interim head football coach.

