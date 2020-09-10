Advertisement

Winner’s Dan Aaker resigns

Warriors coach steps down Wednesday night
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dan Aaker has resigned as head football coach at Winner and also as Athletic Director and Principal of the middle school.

The school board had a special meeting in Winner Wednesday night to accept his resignation.

The Winner football team is among the most successful in South Dakota history since the start of the playoffs when they were coached by Harvey Naasz. The Warriors have been in the championship game as much as any school in any class starting with that very first team with Jack Sharkey. Their recent teams in 2015-2016 under Aaker were among the most dominant in high school history. His winning percentage in Class 11-B is right around 90%.

The Warriors are 3-0 so far this year and ranked #1 in Class 11-B. They lost in the state title game last November. The Warriors won 4 state titles under Dan and 3 under Harvey and have been in 15 championship games in the 40 years of the playoffs.

Trent Olson takes over as the interim head football coach.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mark O. talks with Onida’s Tom Byrum at Sanford International about being back in SD

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mark O. talks with Onida’s Tom Byrum at Sanford International about being back in SD

Sports

Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster talks golf with Mark O. during the 5:30 newscast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster talks golf with Mark O. during the 5:30 newscast

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 9th

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 9th

Sports

Beem and Mediate are excited to have fans at Sanford International

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Beem and Mediate are excited to have fans at Sanford International

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Latest News

Sports

Coaches talk about playing Dakota Bowl at O’Gorman

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Coaches talk about playing Dakota Bowl at O’Gorman

Sports

Canaries swept in Chicago and will finish 2nd in regular season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Canaries swept in Chicago and will finish 2nd in regular season

Sports

Highlights of Lincoln-Washington soccer games and O’Gorman’s sweep of Huron in volleyball

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Highlights of Lincoln-Washington soccer games and O’Gorman’s sweep of Huron in volleyball

Sports

Sanford defending champ says it’s hard winning any pro golf tournament

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Mediate says it's really hard to win any professional golf tournament

Sports

Kim Kaufman happy to be back in winner’s circle

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Kaufman happy to be back in winner's circle