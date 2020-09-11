A year later: Looking back at Sioux Falls tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was one year ago that three tornadoes tore through Sioux Falls causing destruction to homes, trees, and businesses. Since then the people of Sioux Falls have worked hard to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

Now folks are reflecting back on that night the tornadoes touched down. It’s a night Mayor Paul TenHaken remembers vividly.

“The city pitch black, all the lights are out. Driving around all these trees all over, just felt kind of apocalyptic almost. And thinking ‘wow we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.’ And then also thinking, ‘I wonder how many people are hurt or dead,”’ said TenHaken.

That night folks at the Rush Bar and Grill were running for cover.

“My first thought was to get away from the windows. So I ran back and was hiding back behind the machines and I realized the ceiling is coming down and I had nothing over my head,” said Patron Karrissa Wahlert.

Thankfully there were no serious injuries or casualties.

“When you look at the destruction of some of the homes and businesses and the debris that was flying around this community, we just were extremely fortunate. There was a hedge of protection over the city,” said TenHaken.

But it was a tough scene for business owners to take in.

“It’s tough to take, but all that you work for all your life and it’s all destroyed within a few minutes. It’s tough to take, but we got through the hard times and it wasn’t so bad,” said The Rush Owner, Al Grey.

“We got all of our old customers back. So it’s great to see all of our old friends around again and we are bigger and better.”

The tornado also tore through multiple businesses at Plaza 41, including Tuesday Morning.

“It was bad. Like I said most of our roof had been ripped off, there was water all over the building, walls were destroyed,” said Jon Kruckenberg, Store Manager at Tuesday Morning.

Trish Olson remembers seeing all the damage.

“You can tell that things had fallen in on the merchandise and the front windows were totally blown out as were the businesses on either side. So you knew that it was going to have to be a total remodel,” said Olson.

It took a lot of hard work to rebuild.

“It’s just great to see some life coming back to this area. It’s a very busy area and we’re glad to get the business back,” said Kruckenberg.

After a year of being closed, Tuesday Morning staff look forward to opening the doors again. And the people of Sioux Falls are ready to show their support.

“Our phone is ringing off the wall all day long, when are we going to open. And we’re shooting for a grand opening next week. Customers are always looking in the windows and everybody is excited for Tuesday Morning to come back,” said Kruckenberg

While it’s something no one wants to ever experience again, the mayor says the city of Sioux Falls is prepared.

“I think what I’ve learned and what I’ve seen now is the collective goodwill of the community when a disaster happens. It gives me a lot of confidence that this community is always ready to step up, is always ready to help,” said TenHaken.

He says the city also has the resources from an emergency operation standpoint to weather another storm.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.