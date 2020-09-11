Authorities: Three-vehicle accident on I-29 near Beresford backing up traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are on-scene of a three-vehicle injury accident involving a rolled over semi on I-29 north of Beresford Friday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared limited details on the crash on Facebook.

Authorities say traffic was backed up for miles Friday afternoon. They are asking drivers to use an alternate route while first responders work on the scene.

This is a developing story.

