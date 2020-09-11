Businesses benefit as Sanford International tees off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International officially tees off today, welcoming in fans for the first time on tour schedule. And as people pour in for the tournament, local businesses hope to see a boost in their numbers as well.

The tournament has been a beneficial event for the city’s economy, bringing in big names and even bigger crowds. Even though the pandemic threatened to affect the planning of the tournament, fans will be allowed to attend. Jeff Griffin, President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Chamber of commerce, said he’s glad the tournament is going as planned, so Sioux Falls can show off it’s growing economy.

“A lot of the excitement is yes, for the hotels and restaurants. but also for business owners, giving the opportunity to showcase South Dakota and Sioux Falls as a great place.” said Griffin.

Griffin also says it come down to names. The bigger the starts at the tournament, the better businesses will do.

“If you look at the leader board, we have some good names in town. And it’s because Sanford has put on class event. And being the third year now, word gets out.”

It’s an impact that Sanford is expecting as well. Micah Aberson, Executive Vice President of Sanford Health, said he’s excited about bringing fans to the tournament and years beyond, benefiting local businesses as well.

“I think it’s a great benefit to the community. The economic benefit to the community is in excess of 20 million dollars every year. The number of people from a tourism and visitation standpoint that come in for it is something that we take a lot of pride in.” said Aberson.

And as for the future, Aberson hopes that the tournament will be in town for the coming years.

“We’re in year three of a five year commitment that we made with the PGA TOUR Champions. And honestly, we want to see it continue.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.