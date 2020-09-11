Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talk about their opponent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Bowl is Saturday night at the Knights home field. But the venue doesn’t matter to the players and coaches. They realize that it could be a very tough game as O’Gorman hosts top-ranked Roosevelt.

“Our defense is going to have to play extremely well. Their offense is very talented. Defensively they held Lincoln to 14 points and the first week they held a Brandon Valley team to very manageable numbers. Their defense is very good so across the board they’re a well-rounded and well-coached team," says Jayson Poppinga.

“They’re a big challenge for us because of their quickness and their speed. Every year they’re not very big but they are always talented. They are always quick and they’re always smart and well-coached and they’re hard to block," says Kim Nelson.

Both teams have had big wins and a very close game with Brandon Valley. The Riders beat the Lynx 23-21 to open the season and the Knights lost 20-14 last Friday.

