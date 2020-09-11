Dr. Ben Carson to speak at SDFRW Biennial Convention in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former neurosurgeon, author, and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson is making a trip to Sioux Falls this fall.

The Minnehaha Lincoln Republican Women announcement that Dr. Carson will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 South Dakota Federation of Republican Women biennial convention at the Convention Center on September 26.

Dr. Carson is considered a pioneer in neurosurgery. Dr. Carson performed the only successful separation of conjoined twins, joined at the back of the head, performing the first successful neurosurgical procedure on a fetus inside the womb, and more.

Tickets can be found on eventbrite.com.

