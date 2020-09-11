Advertisement

Fall Parade of Homes kicks off over the weekend in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Fall Parade of Homes opens over 60 new homes for tours across the next two weekends in the Sioux Falls area.

The event not only shows off beautiful homes around Sioux Falls but allows residents to see what landscapers, interior designers and home furnishers can do for your home. In addition, it presents a terrific opportunity to get some ideas for your next home project.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire organizes the event and is implementing several extra measures to try and keep the homes clean during the coronavirus pandemic. Staff will allow a limited number of people into each house at a time and wipe high-touch areas throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and keep the kids at home. The Home Builders Association ask that anyone who feels sick or has a compromised immune system to stay home and use the virtual tour option.

The parade is a free event, and you can find the address for each home, along with other details on the Home Builders Association website here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Trump is focusing on Harris as he has sometimes struggled to land on a consistent, coherent attack against Biden, who has built a reputation as a bipartisan deal maker rather than a progressive ideologue.

News

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year.

News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

News

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Tornado Anniversary leads to counting blessings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“The intensity of the storm was significant, but it was no match for the resolve, courage, and the teamwork, of the people within the building,” said Gibbs.

News

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

News

Mitchell Tech, C&B honor partnership with ag equipment tour

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Mitchell Technical College and C&B Operations held an equipment parade through Mitchell to honor their partnership over the last several years.

News

A year later: Looking back at Sioux Falls tornadoes

Updated: 11 hours ago
It was one year ago that three tornadoes tore through Sioux Falls causing destruction to homes, trees, and businesses. Since then the people of Sioux Falls have worked hard to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

News

Sioux Falls airport sees positive trend for travelers heading into fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
According to the TSA, Labor Day weekend was the most traveled weekend in the air since the Coronavirus pandemic began this spring.

News

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation look to safely transition into Fall activities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced many activities outdoors this summer. Now in Aberdeen, the Parks and Recreation Department is trying to find the balance of keeping attendees safe, while still holding indoor activities into Fall.