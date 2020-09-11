Fall Parade of Homes kicks off over the weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Fall Parade of Homes opens over 60 new homes for tours across the next two weekends in the Sioux Falls area.

The event not only shows off beautiful homes around Sioux Falls but allows residents to see what landscapers, interior designers and home furnishers can do for your home. In addition, it presents a terrific opportunity to get some ideas for your next home project.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire organizes the event and is implementing several extra measures to try and keep the homes clean during the coronavirus pandemic. Staff will allow a limited number of people into each house at a time and wipe high-touch areas throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and keep the kids at home. The Home Builders Association ask that anyone who feels sick or has a compromised immune system to stay home and use the virtual tour option.

The parade is a free event, and you can find the address for each home, along with other details on the Home Builders Association website here.

