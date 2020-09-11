Flu shot still recommended as viruses potentially overlap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With flu season right around the corner and Coronavirus cases remaining steady across the country, experts are now preparing for the possibility for the two viruses to overlap.

Flu season typically runs late fall through the winter months, and with the changing of temperatures this week doctors are already seeing common colds turn to COVID.

Avera Family Medicine Doctor Jason Knutson said, “People said ‘you know I have a sore throat and a headache and normally I would just go to work and not think anything of it, but with COVID I probably need to rule it out,’ and we’ve been seeing that a lot. People think COVID is their allergies or they think it’s just a cold and we test them and they’re positive so they really do need to get tested.”

Dr. Jason Knutson mentions that both COVID-19 and the Flu can have a heavy impact on your body, but mixing them together can be extreme.

“A horrible part of all of this is what if you get influenza and COVID at the same time? That’s a huge hit to somebody’s system. I don’t think anybody wants that so if we could minimize those cases that would be great,” Knutson added.

In a time where many questions are circulating, if it’s best to get the flu shot or not, Knutson reminds that it is.

“I think every year is a good year to get the flu shot, but this year is especially important just because COVID symptoms are much the same as influenza symptoms. If you can prevent getting the flu this year it may decrease your need to get tested,” Knutson said.

According to the CDC, mask-wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene are crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and those same practices seem to be slowing influenza as well.

“There are countries across the world that are in flu season right now, and with social distancing and mask-wearing they’ve seen a huge decrease in their influenza cases,” said Knutson.

Dr. Knutson mentioned that a good mindset to have to move into flu season is that it is COVID until proven otherwise.

