Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International starts Friday and the Champions Tour just keeps getting better and better. Fred Couples and tour rookie Ernie Else will make their first appearances in Sioux Falls and Steve Stricker is back to defend his 2018 title when he was new to the tour.

All 3 took the time to talk about what having a tour like this means to them and being able to keep playing at a very high level after the age of 50. Something that doesn’t happen in any other sport.

“Why do I keep playing? It’s basically the competition. And I enjoy it and I hand pick where I want to play,” says Fred Couples.

“I get a chance to keep playing at our age. We’re professionals in our given sport. You know you play it through your prime. Sometimes your prime is 5 or 15 years and in this case we can keep going to 50 and longer,” says Ernie Els.

“I mean you get all of these Hall of Famers and guys who have proven over the years that they’re great players and they’ve won. And they just bring that focus to this tour and it’s exciting to be a part of it. But you know coming here that you have to play well to have a chance to win," says Steve Stricker.

The tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.