Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rich Beem used to be assistant golf pro at Westward Ho in Sioux Falls. Years later and after winning the PGA in 2002, he’s back for the 3rd Annual Sanford International. And he stopped by for the 5:00 Dakota News Now to visit about his great win and also being back in South Dakota with Sports Director mark Ovenden.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.