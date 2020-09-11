Advertisement

Mitchell Tech, C&B honor partnership with ag equipment tour

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Technical College and C&B Operations held an equipment parade to honor their partnership over the last several years.

For several years C&B Operations has partnered with Mitchell Tech and provided no or low-cost leases on new John Deere equipment for students.

On Thursday, the equipment was transported to MTC as a parade and some students even drove the new equipment.

The equipment arrived on campus and was met by 100+ ag students and faculty, along with others from campus.

