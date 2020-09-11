Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer

SIOUX FALLS and MELLETTE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-2 win over O’Gorman. The Knights came into the match with an 8-0 record. Lincoln also broke open a scoreless tie in girls soccer thanks to great goal-keeping by Kyla Severson and went on to beat O’Gorman 2-0.

And in volleyball, The top-ranked Northwestern Wildcats showed why they are ranked #1 in Class "B" with a 3-0 win over arch rival Warner. The Monarchs are ranked 3rd in the state. The #1 team in Class "A" also got great balance as Abby Glanzer’s 7 kills led SF Christian to a 3-0 win over West Central. #1 O’Gorman in “AA” also beat Brookings 3-0.

