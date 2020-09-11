Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer
Wildcats beat arch rival Monarchs in Class “B" volleyball and Lincoln beats OG in girls tennis
SIOUX FALLS and MELLETTE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-2 win over O’Gorman. The Knights came into the match with an 8-0 record. Lincoln also broke open a scoreless tie in girls soccer thanks to great goal-keeping by Kyla Severson and went on to beat O’Gorman 2-0.
And in volleyball, The top-ranked Northwestern Wildcats showed why they are ranked #1 in Class "B" with a 3-0 win over arch rival Warner. The Monarchs are ranked 3rd in the state. The #1 team in Class "A" also got great balance as Abby Glanzer’s 7 kills led SF Christian to a 3-0 win over West Central. #1 O’Gorman in “AA” also beat Brookings 3-0.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.