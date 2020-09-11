Advertisement

Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer

Wildcats beat arch rival Monarchs in Class “B" volleyball and Lincoln beats OG in girls tennis
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and MELLETTE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-2 win over O’Gorman. The Knights came into the match with an 8-0 record. Lincoln also broke open a scoreless tie in girls soccer thanks to great goal-keeping by Kyla Severson and went on to beat O’Gorman 2-0.

And in volleyball, The top-ranked Northwestern Wildcats showed why they are ranked #1 in Class "B" with a 3-0 win over arch rival Warner. The Monarchs are ranked 3rd in the state. The #1 team in Class "A" also got great balance as Abby Glanzer’s 7 kills led SF Christian to a 3-0 win over West Central. #1 O’Gorman in “AA” also beat Brookings 3-0.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 10th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 10th

Sports

Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

Sports

Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talk about their opponent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talks about their opponent

Sports

Dave Swift talks about his course at Minnehaha, site of the Sanford International

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dave Swift talks about his course at Minnehaha, site of the Sanford International

Latest News

Sports

Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 16 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 16 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 16 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 16 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Sports

Mark O. talks with Onida’s Tom Byrum at Sanford International about being back in SD

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
Mark O. talks with Onida’s Tom Byrum at Sanford International about being back in SD