OYO Drought and Your Landscape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug talk about how to take care of your landscaping while a drought is happening.

Obviously, if rain isn’t falling, you’ll have to water your plants yourself. Doug says it’s important to make sure you are following your local watering ordinances, if there are any. It’s also important soak the soil to a depth of six to eight inches.

Another good idea is to add an inch or two of mulch to trees and shrubs showing stress. The mulch will help keep in the moisture and prevent weeds.

One last tip is to make sure you disconnect your hose and hose attachments from faucets and drain them properly before winter. That way, you can prevent pipes from icing up and freezing.

