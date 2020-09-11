South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

The 283 new cases bring the state’s total to 16,117. 2,515 cases are currently active. Recoveries also increased Friday to 13,425, up 224 from Thursday.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 98, up 15 from Thursday. Overall, 1,138 South Dakotans have been hospitalized, up 18 from Thursday.

The state reports 144,846 people in total have tested negative.

The death toll is unchanged and remains at 177.

