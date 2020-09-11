Advertisement

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

The 283 new cases bring the state’s total to 16,117. 2,515 cases are currently active. Recoveries also increased Friday to 13,425, up 224 from Thursday.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 98, up 15 from Thursday. Overall, 1,138 South Dakotans have been hospitalized, up 18 from Thursday.

The state reports 144,846 people in total have tested negative.

The death toll is unchanged and remains at 177.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutors: Similar charges warrant 1 trial in Floyd death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

News

US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 on Friday as a new national crisis — the coronavirus pandemic — reconfigured anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
The terrible toll of California’s wildfires became more evident as a mother confirmed her 16-year-old son was among those killed when an inferno tore through several hamlets in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada this week.

News

Victim identified in Pierre car crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a Saturday night crash in Pierre.Aaron Clark, 42, died when his van went over a curb and hit a tree.

Latest News

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Trump is focusing on Harris as he has sometimes struggled to land on a consistent, coherent attack against Biden, who has built a reputation as a bipartisan deal maker rather than a progressive ideologue.

News

Fall Parade of Homes kicks off over the weekend in Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Fall Parade of Homes will open over 60 homes in the next two weekends.