Advertisement

Victim identified in Pierre car crash

The Highway Patrol says the westbound lane on Highway 264 E near Lizzard Slip Road is closed because of a crash.
The Highway Patrol says the westbound lane on Highway 264 E near Lizzard Slip Road is closed because of a crash.(MGN Online)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a Saturday night crash in Pierre.

Aaron Clark, 42, died when his van went over a curb and hit a tree.

Clark died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

All information is only preliminary at this point.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: moments ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
The terrible toll of California’s wildfires became more evident as a mother confirmed her 16-year-old son was among those killed when an inferno tore through several hamlets in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada this week.

News

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

News

LIVE: US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Fall Parade of Homes showcases over 60 homes in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Trump is focusing on Harris as he has sometimes struggled to land on a consistent, coherent attack against Biden, who has built a reputation as a bipartisan deal maker rather than a progressive ideologue.

News

Fall Parade of Homes kicks off over the weekend in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Fall Parade of Homes will open over 60 homes in the next two weekends.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Tornado Anniversary leads to counting blessings

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“The intensity of the storm was significant, but it was no match for the resolve, courage, and the teamwork, of the people within the building,” said Gibbs.