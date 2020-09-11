Victim identified in Pierre car crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a Saturday night crash in Pierre.
Aaron Clark, 42, died when his van went over a curb and hit a tree.
Clark died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
All information is only preliminary at this point.
