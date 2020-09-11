Victim identified in Pierre car crash

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a Saturday night crash in Pierre.

Aaron Clark, 42, died when his van went over a curb and hit a tree.

Clark died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

All information is only preliminary at this point.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.