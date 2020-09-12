Advertisement

Campaign supporters holding their ground against opposition

Campaign signs and other items have been stolen, destroyed, or affected in some way from supporters on both sides.
Campaign signs and other items have been stolen, destroyed, or affected in some way from supporters on both sides.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Sam Wright
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election day is less than two months away and political tensions have been spilling over nationally as well as within our own communities. Signs and other items have been stolen, destroyed, or affected in some way from supporters on both sides. We previously spoke with a Fargo man, and supporter of President Trump, after he received some harsh treatment from those in opposition.

Eric Smith had a stand set up along 41st Street in Sioux Falls when people began tearing it down; and he felt like his voice was being silenced. Now we are hearing from supporters of Joe Biden that are experiencing similar treatment.

This one is specifically at home.

Chad Skiles says he began putting up political signs in support of candidates during the last week in August. In the last six weeks, he had four different yard signs and one flag stolen. Skiles says he caught one person stealing and found out it was a younger kid. He decided not to press charges but thinks the overall issue is compromising democracy by not allowing Americans to support whomever they want without being punished.

“Take the criminality out of it,” Skiles said. “We all have a right to support the candidate of our choosing."

With about eight weeks standing between us and Election Day, tensions and differences in opinion will likely be on display for the foreseeable future."

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘There was no fighting this fire,’ California survivor says

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
The terrible toll of California’s wildfires became more evident as a mother confirmed her 16-year-old son was among those killed when an inferno tore through several hamlets in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada this week.

News

US remembers 9/11, with virus altering familiar tributes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

New esports arena opens at USD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Competitive gaming known as esports is growing in popularity, especially at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. This week, the university unveiled its new esports arena.

News

Prosecutors in Floyd case: Chauvin used neck restraints in past arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

Latest News

News

Businesses benefit as Sanford International tees off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sanford International officially tees off today, welcoming in fans for the first time on tour schedule. And as people pour in for the tournament, local businesses hope to see a boost in their numbers as well.

News

Flu shot still recommended as viruses potentially overlap

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
With flu season right around the corner and Coronavirus cases remaining steady across the country, experts are now preparing for the possibility for the two viruses to overlap.

News

Sioux Falls Hope Coalition offers full scholarships for preschoolers who qualify

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“Finances are tight it isn’t always a priority and so that’s why the whole coalition came together and made sure that it was an opportunity for all kids, regardless of their financial situation,” said Copeland.

News

Dr. Ben Carson to speak at SDFRW Biennial Convention in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Former neurosurgeon, author, and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson is making a trip to Sioux Falls this fall.

News

Authorities: Weather thought to be factor in three-vehicle crash north of Beresford

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are on-scene of a three-vehicle injury accident involving a rolled over semi on I-29 north of Beresford Friday.

News

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise in the state.