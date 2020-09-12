Campaign supporters holding their ground against opposition

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election day is less than two months away and political tensions have been spilling over nationally as well as within our own communities. Signs and other items have been stolen, destroyed, or affected in some way from supporters on both sides. We previously spoke with a Fargo man, and supporter of President Trump, after he received some harsh treatment from those in opposition.

Eric Smith had a stand set up along 41st Street in Sioux Falls when people began tearing it down; and he felt like his voice was being silenced. Now we are hearing from supporters of Joe Biden that are experiencing similar treatment.

This one is specifically at home.

Chad Skiles says he began putting up political signs in support of candidates during the last week in August. In the last six weeks, he had four different yard signs and one flag stolen. Skiles says he caught one person stealing and found out it was a younger kid. He decided not to press charges but thinks the overall issue is compromising democracy by not allowing Americans to support whomever they want without being punished.

“Take the criminality out of it,” Skiles said. “We all have a right to support the candidate of our choosing."

With about eight weeks standing between us and Election Day, tensions and differences in opinion will likely be on display for the foreseeable future."

