Clouds Clearing, Warmer Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cloud cover will continue to clear throughout tonight from west to east across the area. There will be some patchy fog across portions of the area on Sunday morning, but that will disappear quickly. Sunshine will be back for Sunday with highs ranging from near 80 north to the mid 80′s west.

Heading into this upcoming week, expect rather quiet conditions overall and certainly nothing in the form of any cool weather. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80′s with some 90′s showing up in west central South Dakota once more. Tuesday will be comparable as far as sky conditions and temperatures go. By the middle of the week, we’ll see temperatures dip slightly to the mid to upper 70′s to near 80 with a few passing clouds.

The end of this upcoming week won’t look much different. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70′s. We’ll see temperatures rise a bit more to the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s by the weekend, but don’t expect much of any rain chances coming our way this week whatsoever.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.